CLOSE Child abuse includes physical, sexual, emotional and medical abuse, as well as neglect. Learn about signs, risk factors, how to get help. Wochit, Wochit

Story Highlights Brandy Stevens, Michael Stevens, Bennie Wabbington, and Casey Stallings all face multiple first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration

The doctor who assisted in the investigation said this was the worst case of child sexual abuse he had encountered

NOTE: This story contains disturbing information related to alleged sexual crimes against a minor.

FARMINGTON — A woman and three men face 18 felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing, assaulting and raping a 6-year-old girl and continuing the abuse from 2008 until early in 2010.

Charges in this case were not filed until July 10 of this year, and summonses were issued for the four defendants on July 12. The investigation was assigned to an agent for the New Mexico Attorney General's Office on Jan. 6, 2012.

All of the alleged incidents listed in court documents occurred in the child's residence and were allegedly perpetrated by people that she knew.

Brandy Stevens, 44; Michael Stevens, 27; Bennie Wabbington, 43; and Casey Stallings, 34, all face multiple first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration, according to court documents.

Brandy Stevens faces eight counts. Michael Stevens and Wabbington face four counts. Stallings faces two felony sex charges.

Michael Stevens, Wabbington and Stallings are listed as Farmington residents. Brandy Stevens is listed as an Albuquerque resident.

They did not have legal representation listed in court records on the charges on July 22.

The AG's Office investigated the case along with the Farmington Police Department.

When asked why it took years for the charges in the case to be filed, AG's Office spokesman Matt Baca said the office was able to bring this case forward now because of the courage of the survivor of the "horrific abuse" after further investigation of the cold case.

Safehouse interview in 2010

The identity of the alleged victim is not listed in court documents. She is 16 as of July 22.

A safehouse interview was conducted with the girl on Oct. 19, 2010, when documents indicate she was 9 years old. The allegations stem from the interview conducted with the girl.

The Daily Times is not identifying the girl’s connection with the defendants to protect her identity.

Brandy Stevens (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The alleged incidents took place at residences in the 1400 block of Robin Avenue and the 1500 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue in Farmington. Court documents state the alleged crimes occurred in Farmington between Jan. 1, 2008, and March 31, 2010.

Brandy Stevens

A doctor who assisted in the investigation stated this was the worst case of child sexual abuse he had encountered since he started practicing, according to the probable cause statement.

The girl told an adult that she was being sexually abused by several adult males, but documents indicate the adult did not show concern. Brandy Stevens is accused of being involved in multiple incidents of sexual assault and rape, along with instructing the girl on how to use sex toys, and is accused of watching pornographic videos with her.

The girl also told authorities she remembered Stevens participating in drug activity, including selling illegal substances and using drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana.

Michael Stevens (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Stevens has not been accused of any drug charges in the case.

When speaking to the doctor, Brandy Stevens defended the male "companions" who are accused of molesting the girl.

Michael 'Mikey' Stevens

The girl described Stevens as a "nasty person" who raped her once after he had undressed her, according to court documents.

The court documents, which go into graphic detail, described the other incidents where Stevens allegedly sexually abused the girl.

Bennie Wabbington (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The documents also stated Stevens allegedly sexually abused the girl up to four times a week while he lived with the girl.

Bennie 'T-Bone' Wabbington

Wabbington allegedly forced the girl to perform a sex act on him during the summer of 2008 after she watched Brandy Stevens perform that act on the man, according to court documents.

The girl stated Wabbington raped her once after he made the girl dance in front of him without pants or underwear on.

She also said she was told to watch Brandy Stevens and Wabbington have sex in front of her, then he raped the girl in front of Brandy Stevens.

Casey Stallings (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Casey Stallings

The girl stated Stallings would molest her during the time Brandy Stevens dated him. Stallings also allegedly raped her and had her perform a sex act on him, a court document stated.

The defendants have a first appearance in Farmington Magistrate Court set for the morning of July 29.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/23/new-mexico-woman-3-men-accused-raping-6-year-old-girl-repeatedly/1779914001/