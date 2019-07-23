CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Crystal Yazzie was arrested at 1:50 p.m. on July 19 on the 100 block of West Pinon Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Norman Singer Jr. was arrested at 1:50 p.m. on July 19 on the 100 block of West Pinon Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Francis Pete was arrested at 1:50 p.m. on July 19 on the 100 block of West Pinon Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Sterling Begay was arrested at 3:20 p.m. on July 19 on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal trespass and shoplifting.

• Joshua Brown was arrested at 3:20 p.m. on July 19 on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal trespass and shoplifting.

• Fermin Archuleta was arrested at 10:10 p.m. on July 19 at the intersection of La Salle Street and La Puente Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Roxie Perry was arrested at 10:10 p.m. on July 19 at the intersection of La Salle Street and La Puente Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged concealing identity and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 19

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:40 a.m. on the 1200 block of Four Seasons Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:53 a.m. on the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:33 a.m. in the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:55 a.m. on the 2300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:50 p.m. on the 100 block of West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:20 p.m. on the 200 block of Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:58 p.m. on the 200 block of Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:51 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 7:42 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:27 p.m. on the 700 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:12 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:56 p.m. on the 700 block of Natane Avenue. A report was taken.

Crime

