Farmington Police Department blotter for July 17
Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Donald Brown was arrested at 10:05 a.m. on July 17 on the 1900 block of East Broadway due to a warrant for failure to appear.
• Joanna Jacqueline Armendariz Andujo was arrested at 11:48 a.m. on July 17 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.
• Michael Lopez was arrested at 9:55 p.m. on July 17 on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road due to an arrest warrant.
• Creighton Smith was arrested at 6:19 p.m. on July 17 at the intersection of North Locke Avenue and West Apache Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.
• Rosalba Schaff was arrested at 10:46 a.m. on July 17 on the 1700 block of East Murray Drive for allegedly being an out-of-state fugitive.
• James Lizzi was arrested at 2:53 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of South Bluffview Avenue and Peach Street due to an arrest warrant.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
July 17
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:22 a.m. on the 600 block of Ouray Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:16 a.m. at the intersection of Southside River Road and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:02 a.m. in the 3300 block of Santa Fe Court. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:02 a.m. in the 3300 block of Santa Fe Court. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:24 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 10:27 a.m. on the 3000 block of Espacio Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 10:42 a.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:48 p.m. in the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:35 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:48 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 3:43 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:05 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 7:59 p.m. in the 1800 block of Placitas Trail. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.