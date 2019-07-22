CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Donald Brown was arrested at 10:05 a.m. on July 17 on the 1900 block of East Broadway due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Joanna Jacqueline Armendariz Andujo was arrested at 11:48 a.m. on July 17 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Michael Lopez was arrested at 9:55 p.m. on July 17 on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road due to an arrest warrant.

• Creighton Smith was arrested at 6:19 p.m. on July 17 at the intersection of North Locke Avenue and West Apache Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Rosalba Schaff was arrested at 10:46 a.m. on July 17 on the 1700 block of East Murray Drive for allegedly being an out-of-state fugitive.

• James Lizzi was arrested at 2:53 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of South Bluffview Avenue and Peach Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 17

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:22 a.m. on the 600 block of Ouray Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:16 a.m. at the intersection of Southside River Road and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:02 a.m. in the 3300 block of Santa Fe Court. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:24 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 10:27 a.m. on the 3000 block of Espacio Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 10:42 a.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:48 p.m. in the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:35 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:48 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 3:43 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:05 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 7:59 p.m. in the 1800 block of Placitas Trail. A report was taken.

