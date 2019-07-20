CLOSE

The suspect's arrest warrant is active

Story Highlights Oscar Nazario, 35, is accused of 11 felony charges including criminal sexual communication with a child along with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child and sexual exploitation of children.

His arrest warrant was still active in the case on July 19.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office requests anyone with information on the location of Nazario, to send the agency a private message on Facebook or contact Detective Mauldin at 505-334-6107.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is seeking Oscar Nazario in connection to sexual crimes against two teenagers. This photo has been modified to eliminate the image of another person who was in this courtesy photo. (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

FARMINGTON — A Kirtland man who accused of sexually exploiting a teen girl, extorting another teen girl to engage in a sexual act with him and manufacturing, possessing and distributing child pornography is wanted by law enforcement.

Oscar Nazario, 35, is accused of 11 felony charges including criminal sexual communication with a child along with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child and sexual exploitation of children, according to court documents.

Nazario is accused of multiple crimes, including causing a 16-year-old girl to perform a sexual act, taking a photo of the act and distributing the photo to a 14-year-old girl, who he attempted to extort to perform a sexual act on him, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

His arrest warrant was still active in the case on July 19, and he was not listed as in custody the afternoon of July 20.

The investigation was launched on April 2 when the San Juan County Sheriff's Office received a report from Facebook stating Nazario appeared to be enticing a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity via Facebook Messenger.

The detective leading the investigation found out about the other teen girl while investigating the case of the 14-year-old girl. The other girl was 16 when the alleged incident occurred.

The arrest warrant affidavit did not list where or when the crimes Nazario is charged with occurred.

During the investigation, the detective learned multiple crimes were allegedly committed involving both teen girls.

Nazario allegedly caused the 16-year-old to perform oral sex on him. Nazario is accused of photographing the act, then possessing the child pornography and distributing the photo. Nazario allegedly sent that photo to the 14-year-old girl.

The man is also accused of attempting to extort the 14-year-old to perform oral sex on him by stating he would tell her mother of an incident where she made sexual contact with him.

Nazario has also been charged with sending three lewd photos of himself to the 14-year-old girl.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office requests anyone with information about Nazario's location to send the agency a private message on Facebook or contact Detective Mauldin at 505-334-6107.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/20/kirtland-man-wanted-teen-sex-and-child-pornography-charges-criminal/1782971001/