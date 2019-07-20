CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

FARMINGTON – The FBI said a Zuni man was found dead in the trunk of a burning car July 15 near Church Rock.

“The body of Nastacio Keith Travis, 51, of Zuni, N.M., was in the trunk of a light-colored Dodge Avenger SXT discovered on fire off Pipeline Road, in an isolated area north of Church Rock, on the Navajo Nation,” the Albuquerque FBI Division’s Public Affairs Office said July 19 in a brief press release.

Authorities hope an autopsy will determine his cause of death.

“Anybody who had contact with Travis recently or who recalls seeing anything suspicious in the area on Monday between the hours of 6 and 7 a.m., is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov,” the release stated.

The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating the death, the release said.

Nastacio Keith Travis (Photo: FBI)

