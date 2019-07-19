CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Perry Kirk was arrested at 6 p.m. on July 15 on the 200 block of West Comanche Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Jobie Wells was arrested at 6 p.m. on July 15 on the 200 block of West Comanche Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Clarencia White was arrested at 3:40 p.m. on July 15 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Eric Yazzie was arrested at 2 p.m. on July 15 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for an arrest warrant.

• Leroy Clah was arrested at 10:55 a.m. on July 15 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street for an arrest warrant.

• Galleen Wheeler was arrested at 9:32 a.m. on July 15 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 15

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:26 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 5:38 a.m. in the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:56 a.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:12 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 11:18 a.m. on the 900 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:56 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 1:15 p.m. in the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:39 p.m. in the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:24 p.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:43 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:17 p.m. in the 1400 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject and non-domestic fight at 6:31 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:13 p.m. on the 2700 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:58 p.m. on the 5200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:48 p.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:06 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

