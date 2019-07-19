Farmington Police Department blotter for July 15
Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Perry Kirk was arrested at 6 p.m. on July 15 on the 200 block of West Comanche Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Jobie Wells was arrested at 6 p.m. on July 15 on the 200 block of West Comanche Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Clarencia White was arrested at 3:40 p.m. on July 15 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged criminal trespass.
• Eric Yazzie was arrested at 2 p.m. on July 15 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for an arrest warrant.
• Leroy Clah was arrested at 10:55 a.m. on July 15 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street for an arrest warrant.
• Galleen Wheeler was arrested at 9:32 a.m. on July 15 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for an arrest warrant.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
July 15
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:26 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 5:38 a.m. in the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:56 a.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:12 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 11:18 a.m. on the 900 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Pinon Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:56 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 1:15 p.m. in the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:39 p.m. in the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:24 p.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:43 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:17 p.m. in the 1400 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an armed subject and non-domestic fight at 6:31 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:13 p.m. on the 2700 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:58 p.m. on the 5200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:48 p.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:06 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.