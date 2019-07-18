CLOSE

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 14

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:12 a.m. at the intersection of Iva Drive and West 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:11 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:52 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:39 a.m. at the intersection of Mediterranean Place and Celtic Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 11:35 a.m. on the 800 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:57 a.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 5:22 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 5:23 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 5:56 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 6:32 p.m. on the 4100 block of Abbey Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:25 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:30 p.m. on the 4300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 8:04 p.m. on the 600 block of Teton Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:18 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots fired at 8:54 p.m. on the 1300 block of Griffin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 9:28 p.m. on the 1300 block of East 27th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:52 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of non-domestic fight at 11:08 p.m. on the 3700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/18/farmington-police-blotter-july-14-department-new-mexico-calllogs/1762563001/