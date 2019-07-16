CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The guard was taken to the hospital for treatment

Story Highlights Shonnie Robles, 30, of Blue Gap, Arizona is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery on a peace officer and petty misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

During the fight, Robles allegedly punched the head of the guard multiple times and struck the guard in the head with the guard's lapel microphone.

The defendant is serving a sentence at the county jail on a felony drug conviction, according to jail records.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County Adult Detention Center guard was treated for a concussion and multiple abrasions after an inmate allegedly attacked the jail officer and repeatedly punched him in the head.

Blue Gap, Arizona resident Shonnie Robles, 30, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery on a peace officer and a petty misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, according to court records.

Robles is accused of battering a guard at the county jail and breaking equipment for the guard's body camera, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of July 16.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office Deputy was dispatched around 9:09 a.m. on July 3 to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center at 871 Andrea Dr. on reports of a detention officer battered by an inmate.

The deputy reviewed multiple reports from guards along with video footage from the jail's surveillance cameras and the guard's body camera.

The guard was assisting with distributing medications to the inmates when the alleged incident occurred.

He was inspecting the mouths of inmates to ensure they took their medication and were not concealing pills to sell or give to other inmates.

Shonnie Robles (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The guard was beside the medical cart when Robles walked up to the cart, talked to the nurse, put some pills in his mouth and drank some water.

Robles walked up to the guard to show him his mouth then quickly brushed his top lip and walked back into his cell.

The guard asked Robles to stop after the inmate did a "half check" of taking his medication.

After the guard grabbed Robles' left arm to place him in handcuffs, the inmate allegedly punched the guard in the side of his head.

During the fight, Robles allegedly punched the head of the guard multiple times and struck the guard in the head with the guard's lapel microphone.

Jail officers responded to the cell as one observed the two men on a security camera fighting on the floor of the cell.

The fight ended after guards placed Robles in handcuffs.

The injured guard was being examined at the jail when he started to feel dizzy and sick to his stomach. The guard then lost consciousness and fell off the examination table.

The guard was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for a concussion, multiple abrasions and bruising to his head and a laceration near his left ear.

Robles declined to make any statements during the investigation.

The defendant is serving a sentence at the county jail on a drug conviction, according to jail records.

Robles' preliminary hearing is set for the morning of July 18 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

