Farmington Police Department blotter for July 12
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
July 12
• Police responded to a report of a a domestic fight at 12:24 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:09 a.m. on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:22 a.m. in the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:11 a.m. in the 2500 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:52 a.m. on the 500 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:41 a.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:48 a.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:41 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:29 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 2:59 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:38 p.m. at the intersection of Wildflower Parkway and Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:55 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:04 p.m. on the 300 block of West Gladden Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 6:33 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:24 p.m. on the 600 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a recovered property at 7:37 p.m. in the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:56 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:13 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:10 p.m. on the 700 block of South Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:56 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:29 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.
