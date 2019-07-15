CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jamie Terrell was arrested at 6:47 p.m. on July 10 at the intersection of Randolph Avenue and East Murray Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Austin Dodge was arrested at 6:13 a.m. on July 10 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard due to an arrest warrant along with alleged concealing identity.

• Euriah Marquez was arrested at 1:53 a.m. on July 10 on the 700 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Jeremy Hunt was arrested at 1:08 a.m. on July 10 at the intersection of South Dustin Road and Bloomfield Highway due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Justin Tapaha was arrested at 11:08 p.m. on July 10 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and crossing at other than crosswalks.

• Kevin Esquibel was arrested at 10:56 p.m. on July 10 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Marvin Deschinny was arrested at 10:56 p.m. on July 10 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged assault of a peace officer.

Want to get the latest news? Download our app!

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 10

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:26 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:29 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8 a.m. on the 2300 block of Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:50 a.m. on the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:50 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 12:59 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 350. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny/trespassing at 1:15 p.m. in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:29 p.m. on the 700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 4:36 p.m. on the 6400 block of Bent Tree Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 6:42 p.m. on the 200 block of North Court Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:55 p.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:12 p.m. in the 4900 block of Linda Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 10:56 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/15/farmington-police-department-blotter-july-10-arrests-calllogs/1734112001/