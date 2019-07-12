CLOSE

Fingerprint, blood evidence collected from crime scene

Gage Aguilar (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — Three men are accused of burglarizing a Farmington gas station by breaking the glass door, crawling through it and stealing lottery scratch off tickets and cigarettes.

Gage Aguilar, 31; Ryan George, 28 and Adrian Worden, 26, are accused of fourth-degree felonies for commercial burglary, according to court records.

George and Worden are also accused of petty misdemeanor counts of larceny and criminal damage to property.

George's attorney, Stephen Wayne, did not respond to requests for comment on July 12.

Aguilar did not have legal representation on July 12.

Worden's warrant is still active on the case, according to court records.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 1:59 a.m. on July 12 on reports of a burglary alarm at the Conoco Gas Station at 1000 W. Main St., according to Aguilar's arrest warrant affidavit.

Adrian Worden (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

A broken window was located on the front door as the store manager arrived on scene.

She showed the officer the store security video and noted three suspects burglarized the store and stole cigarettes and lottery "scratchers."

The police department was provided a copy of the video recording, A detective observed a suspect throwing two-medium sized rocks at the front window several times and kicking-in the glass that separates the glass from the door frame.

A second suspect kicked the shattered glass, then George and Worden allegedly crawled through the door and entered the store.

The two suspects were observed by the detective running to the cigarettes, which are placed into a bag. Aguilar is allegedly briefly spotted entering the store then quickly exiting.

One of the suspects is alleged to have stolen an unknown amount of lottery scratchers.

George and Worden allegedly spent less than two minutes in the store before fleeing the scene.

Ryan George (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

A crime scene investigator collected fingerprints and blood evidence on the shattered glass where all three suspects entered and exited the store.

The three men were identified after Farmington police posted about the case on their Facebook page.

George and Aguilar were later located in a room at the Anasazi Inn at 903 W. Main St. in Farmington. George denied involvement, but Aguilar admitted to being the look out. About 12 packs of cigarettes were found in the motel room.

Aguilar has been released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center per a court order.

George is being held at the county jail on a $400 cash-only bond and a $5,000 cash at 10 percent bond.

Aguilar and George's preliminary hearings are scheduled for the morning of July 17 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

