Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• William Martin Jr. was arrested at 4:12 p.m. on July 8 on the 1100 block of Randolph Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Lando Bitah was arrested at 8:52 a.m. on July 8 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• David Boyd was arrested at 7:18 a.m. on July 8 on the 2300 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Corey Hutchens was arrested at 10:45 a.m. on July 8 on the 4900 block of Janice Place due to an arrest warrant.

• James Jolly was arrested at 3:45 p.m. on July 8 on the 4800 block of Kingsway Drive due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 8

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:38 a.m. in the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 8:52 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:29 a.m. in the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:57 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:55 a.m. on the 1400 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:21 p.m. on the 2700 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:14 p.m. on the 1000 block of South Lake Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of liquor violation and vehicle complaint at 1:34 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:13 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 3:51 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle and arrest at 5:20 p.m. on the 600 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:11 p.m. on the 400 block of Kathleen Place. A report was taken.\

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:12 p.m. on the 3500 block of Twins Peaks Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:28 p.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

