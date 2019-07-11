CLOSE

Ray Montano (Photo: San Juan County)

FARMINGTON – Police arrested a Farmington man in connection with several arson-caused blazes.

Ray Montano, 49, was taken into custody on July 8 in connection with six structure fires investigators say were set within city limits between June 22 and July 7 in abandoned buildings.

No one was injured during the fires.

“The San Juan County Fire Investigation Task Force, comprised of representatives from FPD, Farmington Fire Department, San Juan County Fire Department and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the incidents and found them to be arson,” city spokesperson Georgette Allen said in a release on July 10.

Detectives used surveillance videos to identify Montano, as well as police body camera footage captured by officers who saw the suspect riding a bicycle away from the scene of two of the fires.

Montano was found by police on July 8 and held for questioning. He was then arrested on a warrant for three counts of arson at 709 Orchard Homes Dr., 301 Airport Dr. and 621 W. Animas St., the release said. The other three fire are still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Farmington Police Department Detective Tip Hotline at 505-599-1068. San Juan County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 505-334-TIPS.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/11/farmington-resident-ray-montano-faces-multiple-arson-charges/1709810001/