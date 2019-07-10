CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 6

• Police responded to a report of battery at 12:18 a.m. on the 1000 block of Acacia Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 2:33 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:13 a.m. in the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 9:14 a.m. at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:59 a.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:47 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield Highway and Don Rovin Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 1:03 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation and warrant service at 1:32 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 5 p.m. on the 4300 block of Knollcrest Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:13 p.m. in the 2600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:52 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 7:13 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:52 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 9:03 p.m. on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:27 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:49 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Parkway and Canyon View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 10:51 p.m. at the intersection of Hutton Avenue and East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

