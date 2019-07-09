CLOSE

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 5

• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 12:03 a.m. on the 500 block of East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:39 a.m. in the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a commercial burglary at 1:59 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI and domestic fight at 2:55 a.m. on the 4700 block of Merlin Place. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:27 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:32 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:34 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 11:39 a.m. on the 800 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:21 p.m. at the intersection of North Bowman Avenue and West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a pursuit at 3:24 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 6645 and County Road 6100. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Wagner Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:20 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:13 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:03 p.m. on the 3900 block of Rochester Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:06 p.m. in the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a fire assist at 10:18 p.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:08 p.m. on the 100 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:39 p.m. on the 100 block of West 31st Street. A report was taken.

