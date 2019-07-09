Farmington Police Department blotter for July 5
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
July 5
• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 12:03 a.m. on the 500 block of East Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:39 a.m. in the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a commercial burglary at 1:59 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI and domestic fight at 2:55 a.m. on the 4700 block of Merlin Place. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:27 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:32 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:34 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 11:39 a.m. on the 800 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:21 p.m. at the intersection of North Bowman Avenue and West Arrington Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a pursuit at 3:24 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 6645 and County Road 6100. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Wagner Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:20 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:13 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:03 p.m. on the 3900 block of Rochester Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:06 p.m. in the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a fire assist at 10:18 p.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:08 p.m. on the 100 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:39 p.m. on the 100 block of West 31st Street. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.