Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Tre Jones was arrested at 9:29 a.m. on July 3 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 3

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:41 a.m. at the intersection of East Apache Street and North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:36 a.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 4:34 a.m. in the 2600 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 7:37 a.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:47 a.m. on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:10 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 11:16 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2 p.m. in the 200 block of West Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 4:23 p.m. on the 4200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 5:12 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Mojave Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:57 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5467 and U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 6:35 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 7:38 p.m. on the 600 block of Ouray Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:06 p.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:08 p.m. in the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 8:27 p.m. on the 400 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:54 p.m. at the intersection of North Buena Vista Avenue and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:26 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the intersection of West Pinon Hills Boulevard and West 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 11:36 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

