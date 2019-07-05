CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The teen girl gave birth to the suspect's child in December.

Story Highlights Ryan Onco, 26, is accused of 10 felony counts of criminal sexual penetration in two separate cases

A teen girl told officials she was having consensual sex with then 24-year-old Onco, who was living with her at her parent's home

Onco is being held in jail while he awaits trial on the cases

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is facing multiple sex crime charges after being accused of raping a woman and having sex with a teenage girl, resulting in her getting pregnant last year and giving birth to his child.

Ryan Onco, 26, is accused of 10 fourth-degree felony counts and one third-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration in two separate cases, according to court records.

Onco is accused of raping a woman on May 24. He is also accused of having sex multiple times with a 14-year-old girl over a two- to three-month period in 2017, and impregnating her in 2018.

Greg Shearer, Onco's attorney, declined comment on the cases.

Ryan Onco. (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The investigation into the 10 fourth-degree felony counts was originally launched on Aug. 30, 2017.

A Farmington Police Department detective relayed to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office information from the New Mexico Children, Youth and Family Department that the teen was having sexual relations with a man in his 20's, according to court documents.

Case filed, dropped, re-filed

She told CYFD she was having consensual sex with then 24-year-old Onco, who was living with her at her parent's residence. A safehouse interview was conducted with the teen, who stated they were in a relationship and often sleep in the same bed together.

The teen's parents were aware the teen was having sex with Onco, court records state. The teen stated she would ask her parents for permission to have sex with Onco and they gave her permission. During an interview, Onco initially denied having sex with the teen, but later admitted to having sex about four to five times.

Onco was arrested in April 2018, but the charges were later dismissed in May 2018. The teen could not be located to testify and was listed as a runaway.

The charges were re-filed on May 14 after the teen's father told authorities she was located in a transition treatment housing facility in the state.

Court documents stated it is believed the teen had sex with Onco around March 28, 2018. Her father stated his daughter had the child on Dec. 28, 2018, and a DNA test confirmed Onco was the father.

Rape also alleged in separate case

The most recent case comes from a woman who stated Onco entered her bedroom at a residence on County Road 3721 in the early hours of May 25 and raped her.

She told a detective the two were at a college graduation reception when they started drinking alcohol around 11 p.m. on May 24.

The woman stated Onco was being kind of "creepy" and would try to talk to her and get close all night.

Once the woman laid down on her bed to sleep, Onco allegedly entered the room and held her down and raped her.

A friend of the woman stated she was woken up by the woman yelling "No" and the friend then yelled at Onco to stop it.

He pulled up his pants and left the bedroom, according to an Affidavit for Arrest Warrant filed in the San Juan Division 1 Magistrate Court on May 28.

Chief District Judge Karen Townsend ruled in favor of the San Juan County District Attorney's Office motion to hold Onco in jail as he awaits trial on the cases.

Onco's preliminary hearings are set for the morning of July 17 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

