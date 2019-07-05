CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

FARMINGTON – Two Aztec residents were arrested July 3 in Durango, Colorado, in connection with a gas station robbery. Durango police said the pair were detained by gas station employees and customers until officers arrived.

Police arrested Adrian Chavez, 39, and Alexandria Tafoya, 34. No charges had been filed by July 5, although a representative of the 6th Judicial District's District Attorney's Office in Durango said that would be addressed if an attorney is assigned to the case.

Durango police said via Facebook they received a report at 11 a.m. on July 3 that a bank bag was stolen from the Four Star Exxon Gas Station on the 1200 block of Carbon Junction near the Durango Walmart.

Adrian Chavez (Photo: Durango Police Department)

“Employees attempted to stop them and with the assistance of customers, the suspects were held until officers from the Durango Police Department and the La Plata County Sheriff's Office arrived and made the arrests,” the police press release said.

Durango Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ray Shupe was out of the office July 5 and the department had no further information available.

Shupe told the Durango Herald earlier this week that there was in excess of $1,700 in the cash bag.

Durango police thanked La Plata County Sheriff’s deputies and the people who detained the pair for their help.

Alexandria Tafoya (Photo: Durango Police Department)

“Thankfully, everyone involved was safe and both of the suspects are in custody,” the release said.

The brief Facebook release did not say how much money was alleged to have been stolen and specific charges the suspects might face, and whether they have legal representation. The Public Defender's Offices in Colorado neither confirm nor deny representation of clients and do not comment on specific cases.

"It is the policy and practice of the Office of the State Public Defender that attorneys and other professionals appointed to represent an individual charged with a criminal offense do not comment, publicly or off the record, on the pending criminal case," the department's website states.

Witnesses are asked to call Durango Police dispatch at 970-385-2900 if they have information about the incident.

