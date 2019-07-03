CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Durrell Clah was arrested at 11:38 p.m. on June 29 on the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue for an arrest warrant.

• Alexander Begay was arrested at 9 p.m. on June 29 on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway for alleged concealing identity, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• George Murray was arrested at 8:23 p.m. on June 29 on the 2500 block of East 20th Street for alleged driving under the influence of liquor, open container, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, financial responsibility, paraphernalia for controlled substances and evidence of registration to be signed and exhibited on demand.

• Leighton Begaye was arrested at 10:20 p.m. on June 29 on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged battery upon a health care worker.

• Paul Arias was arrested at 12:27 p.m. on June 29 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for alleged concealing identity and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Kandi Padilla was arrested at 12:27 p.m. on June 29 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for alleged possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brian Etcitty was arrested at 12:01 p.m. on June 29 on the 500 block of East Animas Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Keith Martin was arrested at 11:46 p.m. on June 29 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Steve Jack was arrested at 11:22 p.m. on June 29 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Lenora Hollie was arrested at 8:16 a.m. on June 29 on the 1700 block of East Main Street for alleged racing on highways and reckless driving.

• Harlem Hollie was arrested at 8:16 a.m. on June 29 on the 1700 block of East Main Street for alleged racing on highways and reckless driving.

• Anselm Hollie was arrested at 8:16 a.m. on June 29 on the 1700 block of East Main Street for alleged racing on highways and reckless driving.

• Ambrose Lee was arrested at 3 a.m. on June 29 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue for alleged possession of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked.

• Michael Parker was arrested at 5:26 p.m. on June 29 on the 900 block of West Main Street for alleged battery against a household member.

• Terrence Robins was arrested at 5:58 p.m. on June 29 at the intersection of Taylor Drive and Circle Drive for alleged possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen vehicles or motor vehicles, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs and no driver's license.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 29

• Police responded to a report of vehicle complaint at 2:06 p.m. at the intersection of South Allen Avenue and West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 7:55 p.m. on the 100 block of Animas Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police conducted a welfare check at 9:02 a.m. on the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 1:06 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of accident with injuries at 1:57 p.m. at the intersection of Crescent Avenue and East 35th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of Linda Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of accident with injuries at 4:01 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:26 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:47 p.m. in the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

