BLOOMFIELD — Area first responders are monitoring a fire east of Bloomfield that burned seven acres along with 30 vehicles and several structures, including three residences.

Area firefighters have the Arroyo Fire about 30 percent contained, according to San Juan County spokesperson Devin Neeley.

The fire started about five miles east of Bloomfield near the intersection of County Road 4800 and U.S. Highway 64.

Fire crews from San Juan County, Bloomfield, Farmington, the Bureau of Land Management, Los Pinos Fire and the New Mexico State Forestry responded to the fire along with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police.

Nearly 50 fire personnel along with more than a dozen fire trucks responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported and none of the residents near the fire zone were evacuated.

A post on the San Juan County Fire Department Facebook page around 2:50 p.m. on July 1 stated crews were responding to the fire, and advised people to avoid the area.

Law enforcement blocked access to the scene along County Road 4800 on July 1 as crews worked to contain the fire.

Wendy Mason, Wildfire Prevention and Communications Coordinator for the New Mexico State Forestry division, posted on NMFireInfo.com that three residences, 30 vehicles and five outbuildings were burned.

Neeley stated three families were displaced when the three residential structures burned.

Fire crews on the morning of July 2 managed the fire by keeping an eye out for hot spots at the scene, according to Neeley. 

He added the fire was caused by humans and not related to firework activities. The cotton falling from cottonwood trees helped spread the fire at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Neely wanted to remind citizens that while the county has had a wet winter and wet spring, the fire fuels are quickly drying out.

"We are encouraging everyone to be cautious with any possible fire," Neely said.

The north parking lot at McGee Park is open until July 7 for anyone to launch fireworks and people are asked to properly dispose of used fireworks in a provided trash receptacle.

PHOTOS: Firefighters work to manage the Arroyo Fire east of Bloomfield
Firefighters work the site of the Arroyo Fire alongside County Road 4800 on the afternoon of July 1.
Firefighters work the site of the Arroyo Fire alongside County Road 4800 on the afternoon of July 1. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
San Juan County firefighters respond to the Arroyo Fire on July 1 about five miles east of Bloomfield near County Road 4800 and U.S. Highway 64.
San Juan County firefighters respond to the Arroyo Fire on July 1 about five miles east of Bloomfield near County Road 4800 and U.S. Highway 64. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Multiple fire crews were dispatched to the Arroyo Fire on July 1 about five miles east of Bloomfield near County Road 4800 and U.S. Highway 64.
Multiple fire crews were dispatched to the Arroyo Fire on July 1 about five miles east of Bloomfield near County Road 4800 and U.S. Highway 64. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Fire crews stationed north of the Arroyo Fire monitor the scene on July 1 about five miles east of Bloomfield near County Road 4800 and U.S. Highway 64.
Fire crews stationed north of the Arroyo Fire monitor the scene on July 1 about five miles east of Bloomfield near County Road 4800 and U.S. Highway 64. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Charred landscape is seen, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, off of County Road 4800 east of Bloomfield. A fire Monday afternoon burned seven acres.
Charred landscape is seen, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, off of County Road 4800 east of Bloomfield. A fire Monday afternoon burned seven acres. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A charred landscape remains after a fire burned seven acres off of County Road 4800 east of Bloomfield.
A charred landscape remains after a fire burned seven acres off of County Road 4800 east of Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
