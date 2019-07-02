Farmington Police Department blotter for June 28
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Leon Quintana was arrested at 2:35 a.m. on June 28 on the 1200 block of West Apache Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, paraphernalia for controlled substances and failure to obey traffic control legend.
• Ronnie Anderson was arrested at 8:27 p.m. on June 28 on the 2900 block of East 18th Street for alleged battery against a household member and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
• Randall Pablo was arrested at 9:35 p.m. on June 28 on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Highway for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, open container, driving on roadways laned for traffic and drivers must be licensed.
• Dominique Yazzie was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on June 28 at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and East Murray Drive for alleged battery upon a peace officer, concealing identity, criminal damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
June 28
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 12:38 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 10:58 a.m. in the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:10 a.m. in the 100 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking/entering at 8:59 a.m. on the 1100 block of Little Rabbit Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:48 a.m. on the 300 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 10:54 a.m. on the 700 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:56 a.m. in the 1300 block of Winter Park. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:05 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and Crestview Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:14 p.m. at the intersection of West Pinon Hills Boulevard and Glade Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:39 p.m. on the 900 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:08 p.m. on the 300 block of East Boyd Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:35 p.m. in the 800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:04 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:54 p.m. in the 5800 block of English Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:41 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
