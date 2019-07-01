CLOSE

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Gregory Dawes was arrested at 8:27 p.m. on June 26 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Taylorcree George was arrested at 7 p.m. on June 26 on the 700 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting and parole violation.

• Donald Herndon was arrested at 9:48 a.m. on June 26 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Shishonie Jake was arrested at 1:10 a.m. on June 26 on the 1100 block of West Apache Street for alleged aggravated battery and battery.

• Johnathan Jake was arrested at 1:10 a.m. on June 26 on the 1100 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Daniel Henrie was arrested at 11:45 p.m. on June 26 on the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue for alleged assault and criminal trespass.

• Ashlee Johnson was arrested at 3:03 p.m. on June 26 on the 2700 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Georgianna Harrison was arrested at 9:19 p.m. on June 26 on the 4900 block of East Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 26

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:10 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 9:19 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 10:57 a.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:35 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 12:58 p.m. in the 400 block of South Schwartz Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:41 p.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 3:03 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:11 p.m. in the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglary at 6:23 p.m. on the 500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 7:49 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:23 p.m. on the 4200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/01/farmington-police-department-blotter-june-26-arrests-calllogs/1619273001/