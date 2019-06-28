CLOSE

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 23

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:46 a.m. on the 400 block of East Comache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4 a.m. on the 2900 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a return vehicle to owner at 10 a.m. on the 500 block of Pima Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 10:16 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:12 p.m. at the intersection of South Main Avenue and Lobo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:18 p.m. in the 1500 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 4:41 p.m. on the 500 block of Hydro Plant Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:25 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-injury accident at 6:37 p.m. on the 100 block of Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:35 p.m. on the 1900 block of Ranch Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of missing/runaway person at 8:12 p.m. on the 4700 block of Lauren Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:16 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:23 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Ridge Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 11:57 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

