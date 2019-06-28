Farmington Police Department blotter for June 23
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
June 23
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:46 a.m. on the 400 block of East Comache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4 a.m. on the 2900 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a return vehicle to owner at 10 a.m. on the 500 block of Pima Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 10:16 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:12 p.m. at the intersection of South Main Avenue and Lobo Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:18 p.m. in the 1500 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 4:41 p.m. on the 500 block of Hydro Plant Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:25 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-injury accident at 6:37 p.m. on the 100 block of Browning Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:35 p.m. on the 1900 block of Ranch Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of missing/runaway person at 8:12 p.m. on the 4700 block of Lauren Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:16 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:23 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Ridge Court. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 11:57 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.