Farmington Police Department blotter for June 22
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Marco Salazar was arrested at 12:28 p.m. on June 22 on the 500 block of West Animas Street for alleged aggravated battery against a household member, false imprisonment and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Wilson was arrested at 11:51 a.m. on June 22 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated assault and cruelty to animals.
• Riccardo Eskeets was arrested at 2:35 a.m. on June 22 on the 5500 block of Rockcress Place due to an arrest warrant.
• Lorraine Benally was arrested at 7:59 a.m. on June 22 on the 100 block of West Elm Street for alleged criminal trespass.
• Emanuel Begay was arrested at 7:59 a.m. on June 22 on the 100 block of West Elm Street for alleged criminal trespass.
• Leonard Blueeyes was arrested at 8:51 a.m. on June 22 at the intersection of South Mesa Verde Avenue and East Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Suzanne Smith was arrested at 8:51 a.m. on June 22 at the intersection of South Mesa Verde Avenue and East Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Robert Johnson was arrested at 8:51 a.m. on June 22 at the intersection of South Mesa Verde Avenue and East Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
June 22
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at midnight on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 1:12 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:46 a.m. at the intersection of East Pinon Street and South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:23 a.m. in the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:51 a.m. in the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 11:51 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 1:12 p.m. on the 600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 3:41 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:43 p.m. on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a fire assist request at 10:50 p.m. on the 700 block of Orchard Homes Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:57 p.m. at the intersection of East 12th Street and Fairview Place. A report was taken.
