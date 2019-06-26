CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Doyle Begay was arrested at 1:30 a.m. on June 21 on the 900 block of Cannery Court due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Zachariah Begay was arrested at 12:03 a.m. on June 21 on the 2600 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal damage to property, breaking and entering and two counts of auto burglary.

• Abel Talamante was arrested at 12:48 a.m. on June 21 at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Illinois Avenue for an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages in open containers in a motor vehicle prohibited, display of registration plate and temp permit and drivers must be licensed.

• Stacy Clark was arrested at 7:47 a.m. on June 21 on the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Melissa Kieth was arrested at 8:21 a.m. on June 21 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

• Mario Watchman was arrested at 9:46 a.m. on June 21 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Dominic Mondragon was arrested at 11:35 a.m. on June 21 at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and Scott Avenue for an arrest warrant.

• Leandro Tyler was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on June 21 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Loren Beyale was arrested at 2:45 p.m. on June 21 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and trespass.

• Steve Matchers was arrested at 4:16 p.m. on June 21 on the 300 block of West Animas Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Bernadette Bedah was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on June 21 on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct, assault and concealing identity.

• Krystal Vigil was arrested at 6:18 p.m. on June 21 on the 2000 block of Troy King Road for alleged false imprisonment.

• Krystal Morales was arrested at 8 p.m. on June 21 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, child abuse, child passenger restraint, safety belt use required and driving while license suspended.

• Alvida Emerson was arrested at 7:26 p.m. on June 21 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Ethan Colon was arrested at 10 p.m. on June 21 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Lathaniel Smiley was arrested at 9:16 p.m. on June 21 at the intersection of Orchard Avenue and East Main Street for alleged aggravated assault.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 21

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:17 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:31 a.m. on the 400 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:18 a.m. at the intersection of Beckland Drive and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:03 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 2:12 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:06 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:27 p.m. on the 200 block of Aztec Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:18 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:31 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

