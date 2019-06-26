Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Ashlynne Mike's killer wants life prison term reversed
A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in New Mexico in 2016 now wants his life prison sentence reversed.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Ashlynne Mike's killer wants life prison term reversed
Child abuse includes physical, sexual, emotional and medical abuse, as well as neglect. Learn about signs, risk factors, how to get help. Wochit, Wochit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in New Mexico in 2016 now wants his life prison sentence reversed.
Tom Begaye was sentenced in 2017 after pleading guilty to murder and aggravated sexual abuse in Ashlynne Mike's death near Shiprock on the Navajo Nation.
Albuquerque TV station KRQE reports Begaye says in a 10-page handwritten motion that his rights were violated when authorities questioned him.
Begaye says he's developmentally disabled, didn't understand his legal rights and didn't get competent counsel from his attorney.
Begaye says he was drunk the day of the killing and because of that, the killing wasn't premeditated and he shouldn't have been charged with first-degree murder.
He's seeking an evidentiary court hearing and a lesser charge in the case.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 40
- 2 of 40
- 3 of 40
- 4 of 40
- 5 of 40
- 6 of 40
- 7 of 40
- 8 of 40
- 9 of 40
- 10 of 40
- 11 of 40
- 12 of 40
- 13 of 40
- 14 of 40
- 15 of 40
- 16 of 40
- 17 of 40
- 18 of 40
- 19 of 40
- 20 of 40
- 21 of 40
- 22 of 40
- 23 of 40
- 24 of 40
- 25 of 40
- 26 of 40
- 27 of 40
- 28 of 40
- 29 of 40
- 30 of 40
- 31 of 40
- 32 of 40
- 33 of 40
- 34 of 40
- 35 of 40
- 36 of 40
- 37 of 40
- 38 of 40
- 39 of 40
- 40 of 40
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.