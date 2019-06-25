CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Adrian Sumatzkuku was arrested at 12:42 a.m. on June 20 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Sherry George was arrested at 11:33 p.m. on June 20 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, financial responsibility and open container of alcohol.

• Bruce Schwerin was arrested at 11:10 p.m. on June 20 on the 900 block of West Main Street for alleged driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and open container.

• Zyan Begaye was arrested at 6 p.m. on June 20 on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive for alleged concealing identity.

• Corey Washburn was arrested at 5:03 p.m. on June 20 at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East Hopi Street for an arrest warrant along with alleged disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Victoria Cohoe was arrested at 8:56 a.m. on June 20 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard due to an arrest warrant.

• Chad Dobbs was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on June 20 at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Apache Street for alleged aggravated battery against a household member, false imprisonment and battery against a household member.

• Thaddeus Chee was arrested at 4:27 a.m. on June 20 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged criminal trespass, concealing identity and resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Jacob Roybal was arrested at 1:53 a.m. on June 20 at the intersection of Cortland Drive and East Broadway Avenue for an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Michael Chavez was arrested at 10:16 a.m. on June 20 on the 100 block of West Elm Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Phyllis Nez was arrested at 10:16 a.m. on June 20 on the 100 block of West Elm Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Keara Vermersch was arrested at 11 a.m. on June 20 at the intersection of Villa View and East Main Street for an arrest warrant.

• Kristan Jones was arrested at 12:18 p.m. on June 20 on the 900 block of Cannery Court for alleged criminal trespass.

• Delayna Brown was arrested at 12:26 p.m. on June 20 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Carl Redhouse was arrested at 12:26 p.m. on June 20 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 20

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:42 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:44 a.m. at the intersection of East Apache Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:17 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:31 a.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

