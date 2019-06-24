CLOSE

The suspect was being held without bond

He is accused battering a male then sexually assaulting him during the early morning hours of June 15 in the 700 block of North Allen Avenue.

Marquiz Litsuie (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of battering another man by choking him unconscious then raping him at a Farmington residence.

Marquiz Litsuie, 34, is accused of a first-degree felony count of kidnapping, a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration and third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery and child abuse, according to court documents.

He is accused battering the man then sexually assaulting him during the early morning hours of June 15 in the 700 block of North Allen Avenue, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Ruth Wheeler, Litsuie's attorney, declined to comment on the case.

A Farmington Police Department detective was dispatched around 3:18 a.m. on reports of a possible sexual assault.

The detective spoke with a male who stated his friend and Litsuie got into an argument while they were hanging out at the residence.

The male then went into Litsuie's room to try and calm him down.

Litsuie, who the male claimed was intoxicated, allegedly became extremely aggressive and reached around the male's neck with one of his arms and began squeezing his neck until he lost consciousness.

"If you yell for help, I will kill you," Litsuie said in the affidavit.

While the male was unconscious, Litsuie is accused of raping him, according to court documents.

When the alleged victim woke up, a relative was pulling him out of Litsuie's room by his ankles.

The male told the detective his friend was fighting with Litsuie in the front yard after the alleged incident.

The detective observed scratches and redness around the alleged victim's throat. He was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center, where a Sexual Assault Nurse Exam was completed.

The alleged victim's friend told the detective he got in a fight with Litsuie in the front yard and kicked him multiple times while he was on the ground.

Litsuie then left the area and started walking barefoot south from the residence. The suspect was located by police near the hospital. He told an officer he was "jumped" by five guys because he was gay.

A DNA sample was collected from Litsuie after he was transported to the emergency room.

Litsuie was treated for injuries sustained while fighting the alleged victim's friend.

Litsuie was being held without bond on the morning of June 24 at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of June 26 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

