Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Derrick Price was arrested at 7:36 p.m. on June 16 on the 1900 block of East Main Street for alleged trafficking controlled substances and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Natasha Toadlena was arrested at 7:36 p.m. on June 16 on the 1900 block of East Main Street for alleged trafficking controlled substances and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Bobby Henry Jr. was arrested at 8:35 p.m. on June 16 on the 2000 block of Troy King Road for alleged aggravated assault.

• Rafael Almeida was arrested at 9:08 p.m. on June 16 at the intersection of Kingsway Drive and Windsor Drive for alleged distribution with intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, reckless driving, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey traffic control devices.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 16

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:05 a.m. at the intersection of McCormick School Road and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 1:02 a.m. in the 3800 block of Virden Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of non-domestic fight at 4:46 a.m. on the 2200 block of Ridgecrest Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 8:57 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:47 a.m. in the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an illegal dumping at 11:57 a.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:10 p.m. on the 600 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:53 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 6:20 p.m. on County Road 6193. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:35 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:36 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 8:38 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:08 p.m. on the 3000 block of Kingsway Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:34 p.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

