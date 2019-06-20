CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Samantha Billie was arrested at 2:55 a.m. on June 15 on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 15

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:37 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 12:41 a.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:55 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:34 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 7:50 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:37 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:27 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 2:15 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:51 p.m. in the 100 block of Westview Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:12 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:13 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a fraud/forgery at 7:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint and DWI/DUI at 9:52 p.m. at the intersection of Hood Mesa Trail and College Boulevard. A report was taken.

