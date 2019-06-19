Farmington Police Department blotter for June 14
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Lydell Hogue was arrested at 12:55 a.m. on June 14 at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Carlton Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
June 14
• Police conducted a welfare check at 1:55 a.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 4:49 a.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 6:15 a.m. on the 4300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:06 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9 a.m. on the 4500 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 11:48 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:22 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East 23rd Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 1:21 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:27 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:05 p.m. on the 4000 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries and DWI/DUI at 3:24 p.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:33 p.m. on the 2600 block of Upper Fruitland Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4 p.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 4:33 p.m. on the 700 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:05 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:56 p.m. at the intersection of East 28th Street and North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:59 p.m. in the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:13 p.m. on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police conducted a traffic stop at 10:59 p.m. at the intersection of Bramble Avenue and Plum Street. A report was taken.
