Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Ricardo Lopez Sr. was arrested at 10:22 a.m. on June 13 on the 900 block of Glade Lane due to an arrest warrant.

• Nelson Begaye Jr. was arrested at 9:14 a.m. on June 13 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Brian Tsosie was arrested at 8:48 a.m. on June 13 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• David Brown Jr. was arrested at 8:48 a.m. on June 13 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Darrell John was arrested at 10:24 a.m. on June 13 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Tommy Lewis was arrested at 10:24 a.m. on June 13 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Joshua Gallegos was arrested at 8:55 p.m. on June 13 at the intersection of East 18th Street and East 19th Street for alleged aggravated DUI, vehicle entering highway from private road or driveway, safety belt use required and license to be carried and exhibited on demand.

• Alphonso Largo was arrested at 11:27 a.m. on June 13 on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and open container.

• Nathan Edwards was arrested at 5:53 a.m. on June 13 on the 2300 block of West Apache Street for alleged aggravated battery against a household member and immediate notice of accidents.

• Risha Charley was arrested at 12:03 a.m. on June 13 at the intersection of North Wall Avenue and East Apache Street for alleged possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, open container, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and drive on right side of roadway.

• Joseph Vandeweerd was arrested at 11:14 p.m. on June 13 at the intersection of West Murray Drive and Cannery Court for an arrest warrant along with consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages in open containers in a motor vehicle prohibited, driving while license suspended or revoked, financial responsibility and application for registration/title.

• Ernest Pete was arrested at 3:35 p.m. on June 13 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Melvin Billey was arrested at 2:43 p.m. on June 13 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue for alleged criminal trespass and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Eynn Lee was arrested at 1:22 p.m. on June 13 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue for alleged trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 11

• Police responded to a report of battery at 1:24 p.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:51 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:52 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of stab/gunshot/penetrating trauma at 5:59 a.m. on the 700 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:05 a.m. in the 3600 block of Majesta Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint 8:20 p.m. on the 9500 block of New Mexico Highway 371. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:21 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 4:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Farmview Lane. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 10:23 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

