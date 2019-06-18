CLOSE

The suspect claimed he acted in self-defense

Story Highlights Brian Cortez, 37, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Kyle Martinez multiple times in a bathroom of a Farmington residence in the morning of June 13

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Cortez in the San Juan County Adult Detention Center in jail as he awaits his trial.

Brian Cortez (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — Court documents show a Farmington man arrested last week is accused of stabbing another man about 17 times, leaving stab wounds all over his body.

Brian Cortez, 37, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

He is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Kyle Martinez multiple times in a bathroom of a Farmington residence on the morning of June 13, according to court documents.

Cortez did not have legal representation on June 18.

Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Georgette Allen told the Daily Times on June 14 Martinez was in stable condition after he was initially admitted in critical condition.

Farmington police officers were dispatched around 5:49 a.m. on June 13 to the 700 block of West Animas Street on reports of possible domestic violence, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Cortez exiting the residence only wearing boxers and he was covered in dry blood.

Cortez claimed a man attacked him with a knife. Officers made entry and heard a male calling for help.

The affidavit states Martinez was found on the bathroom floor with several stab wounds and he was bleeding profusely.

Paramedics were expedited to the scene and officers took Cortez into custody.

Cortez told police he was helping Martinez by giving him a place to stay for the night and that Martinez would not leave the residence when he was leaving for work.

The suspect added Martinez locked himself in the bathroom with a knife and would not let him in.

Cortez was allegedly "swiping the knife at Mr. Martinez's feet and legs in an attempt to get into the bathroom," according to court documents.

Once Cortez entered the bathroom, he stated he did not remember what happened after that.

Cortez then stated it was in self-defense and told officers he wanted a lawyer.

An officer at San Juan Regional Medical Center was informed Martinez had about 17 stab wounds in areas including his head, neck, chest, abdomen, forearms, hands and legs, according to court documents.

A doctor told the officer Martinez's injuries were consistent with defensive wounds and he was given three "units" of blood.

The officer noted in the affidavit that since Cortez stated he was using a knife to force his way into the bathroom, that suggests he was not acting in self-defense.

The significant amount of stab wounds and the wide range of areas suggest Cortez was not acting in self-defense but in anger, according to court documents.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Cortez in the San Juan County Adult Detention Center in jail as he awaits his trial.

A hearing has not been scheduled for the motion.

Cortez's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of June 26 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/18/farmington-man-allegedly-stabbed-man-17-times-wounds-stab-knife/1488089001/