CLOSE What is the difference between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico? Shondiin Silversmith/USA Today Network Wochit

The stabbing occurred on April 6, 2018, in west Farmington.

Story Highlights Trustin Begay, 18, was convicted of the third-degree felony on June 13 following a trial in front of District Judge Sarah Weaver in Farmington District Court.

The victim was found with a stab wound to his chest, his left forearm and his back along with a large laceration to his left shoulder.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled in the case.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington teen charged with stabbing a man to death in a park following an argument in April 2018 was convicted of voluntary manslaughter last week after he stabbed a man.

Trustin Begay, 18, was convicted of the third-degree felony on June 13 following a trial in front of District Judge Sarah Weaver in Farmington District Court, according to San Juan County District Attorney's Office Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien.

Trustin was convicted of killing 28-year-old Steven Begay on April 6, 2018, in the area of Piedras Street and Robin Avenue in west Farmington, according to court documents. He was a juvenile when the crime was committed.

Matthew Cockman, Trustin's attorney, declined comment on the conviction.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 6:47 p.m. on April 6, 2018, on reports of a possible homicide, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Steven was found in a vacant lot west of the Westside Estates Park with a stab wound to his chest, his left forearm and his back along with a large laceration to his left shoulder.

Trustin Begay (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Court documents in the case state Trustin stabbed someone he had just met and, after Steven was stabbed, he tried to run away but Trustin chased after him and stabbed him in the back.

Juvenile witnesses at the scene described Trustin as a Hispanic or white male; six-foot-tall; wearing a white t-shirt; black pants and had a blue bandanna hanging from his back pocket.

He was also spotting riding away from the scene on a blue BMX bike.

Trustin was later taken into custody after a relative contacted police and stated he was at a residence.

A witness at the residence stated Trustin got in an argument with a relative and told the relative "I'm going to do you the same way I did the guy in the park."

A search warrant was conducted at the residence and investigators found a white t-shirt, black pants and a black-handled folding knife, all with blood on them.

During an interview with detectives, Trustin stated he got in an argument with Steven, it turned physical and he stabbed the victim three or four times.

Trustin was incarcerated at the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center on a no-bond hold after Judge Weaver ruled he violated the conditions of his release on May 23, 2018.

A May 7, 2018, arrest warrant affidavit states Trustin violated the conditions of his release by using social media to contact a person he was prohibited from contacting along with testing positive for marijuana and cutting off his GPS monitor and fleeing school grounds.

The motion for pre-trial detention states Trustin on Oct. 28, 2009, was accused of bringing a Swiss Army knife to school to scare a student that had been "picking" on him.

On May 2, 2016, he was accused of bringing brass knuckles, marijuana and a pipe to smoke marijuana to school.

Both cases were closed after Trustin completed "informal supervision" through the Juvenile Probation and Parole office.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled in the case.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/17/farmington-male-suspect-convicted-voluntary-manslaughter-stabbing-trustin-begay/1481158001/