CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Tonya Huerta was arrested at 1:40 p.m. on June 10 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Jennie Harvey was arrested at 12:14 p.m. on June 10 on the 3000 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Ricky Sullivan Jr. was arrested at 11:51 a.m. on June 10 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to a warrant for contempt.

• Matthias Anagal was arrested at 9:41 a.m. on June 10 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to a warrant for contempt.

• Charles Wilson Jr. was arrested at 6:29 a.m. on June 10 on the 4800 block of Bellflower Circle due to an arrest warrant.

• Shelma Sandyval was arrested at 1:52 a.m. on June 10 on the 2700 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting and battery upon a peace officer.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 10

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 1:52 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 8:04 a.m. in the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:56 a.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 9:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong armed robbery at 10:14 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:03 p.m. in the 700 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:42 p.m. in the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:37 p.m. on the 6900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:02 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:31 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:21 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 8:44 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:32 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:51 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 33rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:47 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/14/farmington-police-department-blotter-june-10-calllogs-arrests/1456440001/