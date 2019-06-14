Farmington Police Department blotter for June 10
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Tonya Huerta was arrested at 1:40 p.m. on June 10 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Jennie Harvey was arrested at 12:14 p.m. on June 10 on the 3000 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Ricky Sullivan Jr. was arrested at 11:51 a.m. on June 10 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to a warrant for contempt.
• Matthias Anagal was arrested at 9:41 a.m. on June 10 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to a warrant for contempt.
• Charles Wilson Jr. was arrested at 6:29 a.m. on June 10 on the 4800 block of Bellflower Circle due to an arrest warrant.
• Shelma Sandyval was arrested at 1:52 a.m. on June 10 on the 2700 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting and battery upon a peace officer.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
June 10
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 1:52 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 8:04 a.m. in the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:56 a.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 9:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a strong armed robbery at 10:14 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:03 p.m. in the 700 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:42 p.m. in the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:37 p.m. on the 6900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:02 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:31 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:21 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 8:44 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:32 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:51 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 33rd Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:47 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.
