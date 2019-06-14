Farmington man receives 19 years in prison for severely abusing infant
The felon was convicted of child abuse on May 8
FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has been sentenced to 19 years in state prison for a child abuse conviction which left an infant with a permanent, serious brain injury and requiring a feeding tube.
Jeremiah Yazziee-Miller, 38, was sentenced on the afternoon of June 10 in front of District Court Judge Daylene Marsh in Aztec District Court, according to San Juan County District Attorney's Office Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien.
Yazziee-Miller was convicted on May 8 following a two-day non-jury trial.
He struck the head of an infant twice against the headboard of a bed and shook the infant on Aug. 4 at a residence in Farmington.
The infant suffered many injuries, including multiple skull fractures.
She requires the care of specialized foster parents in Albuquerque.
The infant is also unable to speak, is blind and requires the use of a feeding tube after suffering a permanent, serious brain injury.
Yazziee-Miller was sentenced to 18 years on the child abuse conviction and one year for having a prior felony conviction, according to O'Brien.
He had felony convictions for burglary, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and DUI, according to court records.
It was ruled by the court that Yazziee-Miller committed a serious violent offense, which will reduce the credit of time served to a maximum of four day per month, O'Brien stated.
Yazziee-Miller had a third-degree felony count of child abuse dismissed on May 22, where he was charged after a 20-month-old child of Jolynn Spahe tested positive for methamphetamine.
He told police the couple smoked meth on the night of Aug. 4 before she went to the grocery story and when the incident occuured.
Spahe's first and third-degree felony counts of child abuse are set for two separate jury trials on July 30 and Aug. 6-7 in Aztec District Court.
