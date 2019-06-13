CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

FARMINGTON – Police officers arrested a 37-year-old Farmington man in connection to a stabbing June 13 at a West Farmington apartment that severely injured another man.

Officers were sent to an apartment on the 700-block of West Animas around 6 a.m. after a report of a fight. There they found 33-year-old Kyle Martinez suffering from multiple stab wounds.

“Medics transported Martinez to San Juan Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition,” city spokesperson Georgette Allen said June 13 in a press release.

“The suspect, Bryan Cortez, 37 of Farmington, was located on scene," the release stated. "He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.”

No further details were released about the incident.

