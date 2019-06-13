Farmington Police Department blotter for June 9
Calls for service
June 9
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at midnight on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:06 a.m. in the 3000 block of Kingsway Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an assault on officer at 1:27 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:12 a.m. in the 800 block of New Mexico Highway 516. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 8:34 a.m. on the 1700 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.
• Police conducted a welfare check at 10:55 a.m. on the 2100 block of Summit Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 1:51 p.m. in the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:02 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:56 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:29 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 6:06 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 6:58 p.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 8:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of Sapphire Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 9:10 p.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:47 p.m. at the intersection of Southside River Road and South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:58 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 10:34 p.m. on the 1200 block of Mockingbird Circle. A report was taken.
