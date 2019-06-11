CLOSE

Arrest

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Farrelyn Nez was arrested at midnight on June 7 on the 1200 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 7

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:01 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 4:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:56 a.m. in the 3800 block of Crestridge Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:22 a.m. in the 700 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:57 a.m. at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:39 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:44 a.m. in the 3500 block of Kayenta Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:59 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:51 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:59 p.m. on the 100 block of South Gooding Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:29 p.m. on the 3200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:14 p.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:32 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:23 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:59 p.m. at the intersection of Largo Street and English Road. A report was taken.

