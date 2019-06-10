CLOSE

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Henry Salt was arrested at 12:28 a.m. on June 6 at the intersection of Hicks Avenue and West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Jordan Groth was arrested at 8:31 a.m. on June 6 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Loreen Begay was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on June 6 at the intersection of East Main Street and North Butler Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and no driver's license.

• Duane Poulin was arrested at 3:55 a.m. on June 6 at the intersection of North Carlton Avenue and East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Cheyenne Charette was arrested at 11:22 p.m. on June 6 at the intersection of South Court Avenue and East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, vehicle entering highway from private road or driveway and financial responsibility.

• Terrall Nez was arrested at 6:23 p.m. on June 6 on the 3000 block of East Main Street for alleged dumping of litter.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 6

• Police responded to a 911 investigation at 2:39 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Monroe Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 11:29 a.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of North Auburn Avenue and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 12:54 p.m. in the 500 block of Hydro Plant Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:35 p.m. on the 2200 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:05 p.m. on the 1100 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:50 p.m. in the 900 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:46 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 6:25 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:01 p.m. on the 3100 block of Mesa Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:08 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:05 p.m. on the 1200 block of Pear Grove Lane. A report was taken.

