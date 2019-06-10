CLOSE

Farmington police suspect foul play in the disappearance of Cecelia Finona, who has been missing since May 30.

Story Highlights Family and volunteers are searching around San Juan County and the Navajo Nation

To volunteer in the search, check the Bring Cece Home Facebook page for details

Donate to the GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/help-find-cecelia

Cecelia B. Finona (Photo: Farmington Police Department)

FARMINGTON — Volunteers continue to search around the Four Corners region for a missing Farmington woman as community members donate to an online fundraising campaign to provide support for the volunteers.

Cecelia Finona, 59, has been missing since she was last seen on the night of May 30 at her residence on the east side of Farmington.

Finona was one of three women the Farmington Police Department sought assistance from the community in locating last week. Those three cases were unrelated. One of the women, Arlena Thompson, has been located.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe told The Daily Times in a statement last week that the department is concerned for Finona 's safety. He said her now-arrested boyfriend, 57-year-old Jerry Jay, is a person of interest in the investigation.

Jay is accused of using Finona's bank card in Farmington and the court documents state he also allegedly used the card in Window Rock; Kingman, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hebbe noted Farmington police were working with other law enforcement agencies on the case.

The search for Cecelia

Finona's family and community members are searching for her around San Juan County and the Navajo Nation, according to daughter Juliette Faria.

Her family also established a Facebook page titled Bring Cece Home.

The account has been posting information on the search, including when and where searches are taking place.

Areas that volunteers have searched include around Farmington Lake, the Flora Vista area, along N.M. Highway 371 and U.S. Highway 491, and around Sheep Springs and Narbona Pass.

The family has asked people who live in between Farmington and Window Rock, Arizona, to search for any possible disturbances to their property.

People with horses and all-terrain vehicles have aided the search by reaching areas where most vehicles can't travel, according to Faria.

She said it was heartwarming to see the support from the community. The community has been donating items, including meals for the family and cash donations.

"It's very heartful when our mother has this much support," Faria said.

Fundraising campaign

Kristine Nicholls, a friend of Finona's, created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to aid in the search of her friend. They were stationed together at the Fort Lewis military base near Tacoma, Washington.

The campaign has raised just over $2,500 in four days from 36 donations as of the afternoon of June 10, according to Nicholls.

"It's pretty amazing that people have been donating," Nicholls said.

The funds raised are used to pay for supplies for volunteers including hay for the horses and gasoline for volunteers who are using their all-terrain vehicles in the search.

Those interested in volunteering for the search can check the Bring Cece Home Facebook page for details at www.facebook.com/julietta.faria.9.

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe can visit www.gofundme.com/help-find-cecelia.

People who wish to donate supplies to the search are encouraged to message the Bring Cece Home Facebook page.

Anyone with information on Finona can contact the Farmington police tip line at 505-599-1068 or Detective Daven Badoni at 505-599-1005.

