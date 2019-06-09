CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Aztec Police Department is asking for the community's help as it investigates a possible embezzlement/fraud.

Aztec police were contacted on April 30 by George Gandy Insurance on 202 S. Main Ave., according to an Aztec Police Department press release.

They are seeking customers who opened a new account or paid cash with an employee between March 7 to June 5. according to Detective Sgt. Heather Knibbs.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. Knibbs at 505-334-7601.

