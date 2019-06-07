Farmington Police Department blotter for June 3
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Felix Anchondo was arrested at 3:23 p.m. on June 3 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Kara Washburn was arrested at 2:18 p.m. on June 3 on the 200 block of West Arrington Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Debbie Torres was arrested at 12:25 p.m. on June 3 on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue for alleged assault, criminal damage to property, paraphernalia for controlled substances and concealing identity.
• Jose Garcia was arrested at 12:16 p.m. on June 3 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.
• Ernest Begay Jr. was arrested at 9:21 a.m. on June 3 on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.
• Rodgrick Neal was arrested at noon on June 3 on the 2200 block of East 20th Street for alleged criminal trespass and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Lyle Chambers was arrested at 10:05 a.m. on June 3 on the 4400 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
June 3
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 3:13 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:45 a.m. on the 400 block of Sandstone Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:33 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:05 a.m. on the 4400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:40 a.m. on the 2200 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 12:16 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:59 p.m. in the 900 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:57 p.m. in the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 5:20 p.m. in the 900 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:56 p.m. in the 6500 block of Laurie Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:37 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:06 p.m. in the 7100 block of Chantelle Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:09 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and North Gooding Lane. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:35 p.m. on the 200 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 10:48 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
