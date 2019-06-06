CLOSE

The alleged victim was interviewed on Feb. 19.

Story Highlights Garrith Bitsilly, 32, is accused of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact in Indian County.

Bitsilly is accused of multiple acts of sexual abuse and molestation involving a girl less than 12-years-old.

Bitsilly was arrested on May 28, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — A Toadlena man has been arrested and faces federal charges for allegedly sexually abusing and molesting a young girl while her mother was deployed to Afghanistan.

Garrith Bitsilly, 32, is accused of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact in Indian County, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Bitsilly is accused of multiple acts of sexual abuse and molestation involving a girl less than 12-years-old during a seven-month period in 2014, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint filed on May 24 states an interview with the girl was conducted on Feb. 19.

She told investigators she lived with Bitsilly at his residence in Toadlena between February and August 2014.

No age was listed in the court documents for the girl, with only a year of birth listed.

The girl's mother was in the United States Army and deployed to Afghanistan during that time period.

During an interview with investigators, the girl listed incidents where Bitsilly would make sexual contact with her and where she made sexual contact with him.

Some of the alleged incidents happened in the residence in his bedroom or in a vehicle parked outside of the residence.

Bitsilly was interviewed by the investigators.

He told them the girl may have made sexual contact multiple times, stating at one point it might have been an accident.

Bitsilly was arrested on May 28, according to court documents.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on June 3 in Albuquerque federal court.

The judge released him into the custody of a halfway house in Albuquerque. Bitsilly must report to the federal pretrial/probation services to be evaluated.

If convicted, he could face a 30 year to life sentence on the aggravated sexual abuse charge and a life sentence for the abusive sexual contact.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-866-458-2297. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Closeup of gavel in court room. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/06/toadlena-man-accused-sexually-abusing-young-girl/1370145001/