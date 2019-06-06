CLOSE

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 2

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:07 a.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and Francis Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 12:11 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:45 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 3:29 a.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. The victim died on the scene and a suspect was later arrested at another location.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:10 a.m. on the 600 block of Ashurst Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting and a non-domestic fight at 12:07 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 12:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:43 p.m. on the 4800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:11 p.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:13 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 4:31 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a juvenile complaint at 5:05 p.m. on the 1900 block of Ranch Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:06 p.m. on the 100 block of North Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 7:10 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:32 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a reported a liquor violation at 9:24 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:46 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:03 p.m. in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue. A report was taken.

