Farmington Police Department blotter for June 1
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Frederick Navajo was arrested at 4:56 p.m. on June 1 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.
• Tyrone John was arrested at 5:48 p.m. on June 1 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting.
• Armand Jayne was arrested at 2:08 a.m. on June 1 at the intersection of Gladeview Drive and West Navajo Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
• Bronson Tinhorn was arrested at 1:05 a.m. on June 1 at the intersection of Glade Lane and Francis Avenue for a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances.
• Jaret Holt was arrested at 1:05 a.m. on June 1 at the intersection of Glade Lane and Francis Avenue for alleged public affray.
• Flynn Begay was arrested at 12:23 a.m. on June 1 at the intersection of Scott Avenue and San Juan Boulevard for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages in open containers in a motor vehicle prohibited, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
June 1
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:09 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Avenue and San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 5:48 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:52 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of battery at 8:22 a.m. on the 800 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:07 a.m. in the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:42 a.m. at the intersection of East Apache Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:41 p.m. on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 4:56 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:56 p.m. on the 4000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:19 p.m. on the 800 block of Hope Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 7:23 p.m. on the 2200 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 8:36 p.m. on the 300 block of South Wagner Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:20 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:10 p.m. on the 500 block of Western Circle. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 10:15 p.m. on the 7400 block of Mayfair Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:10 p.m. on the 1300 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.
