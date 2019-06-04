CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is seeking assistance from the community searching for three women who could be missing and/or endangered.

Law enforcement are still searching for the women, according to Farmington police spokesperson Georgette Allen.

Cecilia Barber Finona (Photo: Farmington Police Department)

Cecilia Finona

Family members of Cecilia Barber Finona, 59, visited her residence on June 1 but did not locate her, and are concerned for her well-being, according to a Farmington Police Department Facebook post.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen on May 30. When the family went to her residence, they found Finona's vehicle and purse.

They believe she might be with Jerry Jay, her boyfriend.

Jerry Jay (Photo: Farmington Police Department)

He is described as a Native American male in his late 50's that is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Jay also has brown eyes and gray hair.

Investigators believe the couple are using a white 2016 Ford F150 crew cab pickup truck with the New Mexico license plate of 2211RSM.

Police have reason to believe she might be in danger.

Anyone with information on Finona can contact Detective Daven Badoni at 505-599-1005.

Arlena Thompson

The family of Arlena Thompson, 31, last spoke to her on May 22 and they said she was in Farmington.

She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 134 pounds. Thompson has dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Arlena Thompson (Photo: Farmington Police Department)

Thompson's family is worried about her because she always stays in contact with them and lets them know she's doing okay.

Farmington police state Thompson is homeless and has struggles with substance abuse.

She also tends to frequent Farmington along with Phoenix and Jeddito, Arizona.

Those with information on Thompson can contact Detective Heather Chavez at 505-566-2370 and use case number 19-38922.

Shaunita Largo

Family members of Shaunita Shelby Largo, 27, are worried about her well-being after last speaking to her on May 30.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds with red/brown hair and brown eyes.

Shaunita Shelby Largo (Photo: Farmington Police Department)

Largo's cellphone has been turned off since family last spoke to her on May 30. She also told family members she was using controlled substances. .

Those with information on Largo can contact Detective Heather Chavez at 505-566-2370 and use case number 19-39274.

Community members can also contact the Farmington police tip line at 505-599-1068 on any of the three cases.

