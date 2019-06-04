Farmington Police Department blotter for May 31
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Brian Yazzie was arrested at 12:48 a.m. on May 31 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged false reports or alarms.
• Dennis Alexander was arrested at 10:18 p.m. on May 31 on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue for alleged aggravated battery against a household member.
• Charley Vigil was arrested at 7:59 p.m. on May 31 on the 3000 block of East Main Street for alleged possession of a controlled substance, larceny, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
• Francis Tobacco was arrested at 7:54 p.m. on May 31 on the 700 block of West Main Street for alleged disorderly conduct.
• Uriel Coleman was arrested at 7 p.m. on May 31 on the 3500 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting and tampering with evidence.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
May 31
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:48 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:39 a.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:35 a.m. on the 1500 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:52 a.m. on the 2600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:41 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:42 p.m. on the 400 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 12:42 p.m. on the 1400 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:07 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:38 p.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:43 p.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 4:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 5:27 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:14 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:42 p.m. on the 800 block of Andrea Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:59 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:46 p.m. in the 800 block of Andrea Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:34 p.m. on the 3300 block of North Knudsen Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:18 p.m. on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.
