Farmington Police Department blotter for May 30
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Daniel Pacheco was arrested at 2:20 a.m. on May 30 on the 1200 block of South Butler Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.
• Alison John was arrested at 3:29 a.m. on May 30 at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and Scott Avenue for a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Gerald Tewa was arrested at 8:57 a.m. on May 30 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Kinley Yazzie was arrested at 9:37 a.m. on May 30 on the 900 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged receiving or transferring stolen vehicles or motor vehicles, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicole Sutherland was arrested at 3:50 p.m. on May 30 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
May 30
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:29 a.m. at the intersection of West 31st Street and Mountain View Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:14 a.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 9:37 a.m. on the 1500 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:24 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:41 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and English Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 11:17 a.m. in the 1500 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:09 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:12 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 4:18 p.m. in the 3100 block of Edgecliff Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:27 p.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:23 p.m. on the 1400 block of Camina Contena. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject/indecent exposure at 6:19 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:06 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.