Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Daniel Pacheco was arrested at 2:20 a.m. on May 30 on the 1200 block of South Butler Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Alison John was arrested at 3:29 a.m. on May 30 at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and Scott Avenue for a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Gerald Tewa was arrested at 8:57 a.m. on May 30 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Kinley Yazzie was arrested at 9:37 a.m. on May 30 on the 900 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged receiving or transferring stolen vehicles or motor vehicles, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance.

• Nicole Sutherland was arrested at 3:50 p.m. on May 30 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 30

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:29 a.m. at the intersection of West 31st Street and Mountain View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:14 a.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 9:37 a.m. on the 1500 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:24 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:41 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and English Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 11:17 a.m. in the 1500 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:09 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:12 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 4:18 p.m. in the 3100 block of Edgecliff Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:27 p.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:23 p.m. on the 1400 block of Camina Contena. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject/indecent exposure at 6:19 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:06 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

