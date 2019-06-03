CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Suspect confessed to stabbing man once in stomach

FARMINGTON — A witness to the fatal stabbing on June 2 in Farmington told police the fight between the man who died and the male suspect was over drugs.

Eagles Kassanavoid, 20, has been charged with an open count of murder in the first degree, a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing an officer, according to court documents.

Kassanavoid is accused of fatally stabbing 30-year-old Antonio Coochwikvia on the early morning of June 2, disposing of evidence and fleeing police, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

He did not have legal representation on June 3.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 3:29 a.m. on June 2 to the 900 block of Walnut Drive on reports of a stabbing.

Officers arriving at the scene found Coochwikvia on the second floor of the apartment complex with one stab wound to his chest.

Medics arrived and found Coochwikvia unresponsive. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Multiple interviews were conducted by police with witnesses that were at the scene.

Eagles Kassanavoid (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Two occupants of a vehicle leaving the scene were detained.

They stated a Native American male with long, black hair in a pony tail with no tattoos and a clean-shaven face fled the scene before police arrived.

A male witness told police he was friends with Coochwikvia and observed him fighting with a man later identified as Kassanavoid over marijuana, and saw Kassanavoid pull out a knife.

The witness ran into the apartment to get a golf club but, when he returned, he found Coochwikiva stabbed.

Another witness told police he saw Kassanavoid and Coochwikvia fighting as Kassanavoid slammed Coochwikvia against his window. He said he also saw Kassanavoid punch Coochwikvia in the face then throw him to ground. After that, he said Kassanavoid kicked Coochwikvia in the face.

One witness directed officers to the apartment where Kassanavoid lived. Police found his mother there. The mother told police her son might be at a relative's residence on North Auburn Avenue.

The officers went to the residence and found a man who pointed officers in the direction that Kassanavoid had fled from the residence.

Kassanavoid was taken into custody by officers after a foot pursuit. The court record indicates that Kassanavoid asked officers "is he dead?" while he was being arrested.

Kassanavoid initially told detectives Coochwikvia confronted him in the parking lot of the apartment complex but later changed his story, stating it occurred on the second-floor of the apartment complex.

He confessed to stabbing Coochwikvia once in the stomach then fleeing the scene, and stated he did it in self-defense. Kassanavoid also stated he lost the knife while fleeing police, according to a court document.

The suspect made his first appearance on the morning of June 3 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

He is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

Kassanavoid has a pending case in Farmington Magistrate Court where he pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property along with a petty misdemeanor count of concealing identity, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing in the murder case is set for the morning of June 12 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

The most recent fatal stabbing in Farmington was on May 5 at Berg Park East. Derrick Charley, 26, is charged with killing 37-year-old Hector Luna-Holguin.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

